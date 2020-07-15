Lloyd W. Wilda
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Lloyd W. Wilda, age 87, of Two Rivers passed away Sunday evening, July 12, 2020 at his residence.
Lloyd was born September 23, 1932 in Manitowoc, son of the late Louis and Veronica (Woyciehowski) Wilda. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Manitowoc with the Class of 1950. Lloyd then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1950 - 1953. He was an electrician's mate 1st Class aboard the USS Wisconsin. Upon his return from service, Lloyd was employed as a police officer with the Two Rivers Police Department for 27 years until his retirement in February of 1988.
Lloyd was united in marriage to the former Kathleen M. Delsmann on March 12, 1959 in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on October 3, 2019.
Survivors include his children: Jill (Mike) Wicks, Manitowoc; Jody Rohr, Largo, FL; Eric (Cindy) Wilda, Two Rivers; Todd (Sara) Wilda, Appleton; Timothy (Debra) Wilda, Trinity, N.C.; Jennifer (Cory) Brotski; Patrick (Samantha) Wilda, both of Two Rivers; ten grandchildren; 1 great grandson; four siblings: Betty Fischer, Manitowoc; Lois Schmatz, Kellnersville; Tom (Anette) Wilda, New Zealand; Shari (John) Blunda, Scottsdale, AZ; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, parents and three brothers; Gerald, James and Leland Wilda.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. There will be no visitation and full military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post #1248 and the American Legion Post #165, both of Two Rivers immediately following services.
The family wishes to ask that you follow the CDC guidelines of distancing and masking during the services.
