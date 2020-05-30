Lois A. Schroeder
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois A. Schroeder

rural Manitowoc - Lois A. Schroeder, age 76 of rural Manitowoc, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital, in Wauwatosa.

Lois was born on January 20, 1944 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Reinhold G. and Louise M. (Reimer) Braun. She was a 1962 graduate of Valders High School. Following high school, she worked for the Mirro Company for seven years. On November 14, 1970 Lois was married to James T. Schroeder at St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw. She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening and watching her two grandchildren in their various activities. Lois was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and St. Michael's Christian Mothers.

Survivors include her husband: Jim Schroeder, rural Manitowoc; one daughter and son-in-law: Jody (John) Kleppen, Reedsville; two grandchildren: Jada Kleppen and Jett Kleppen; eight siblings: Roger (Peggy) Braun, Cato, Beverly Braun, Green Bay, Marilyn (James) Cihowiak, Appleton, Linda (Timothy) Hansen, Onalaska, Susan Braun, Green Bay, Kathy (Martin) Fredenberg, Tisch Mills, David Braun, Cato, Joe Braun (Kim Skattebo), Whitelaw; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Sharon (Paul) Zipperer, Appleton; four aunts: Elizabeth Reimer, Whitelaw, Carol Reimer, Manitowoc, Mary Lou Reimer, Whitelaw, Sharon Reimer, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Reinhold and Louise Braun; two brothers: Dennis Braun, James Braun; one sister: Debra Braun; one niece: Katie Barlament; one great-nephew: Christopher Barlament; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Richard (Joyce) Schroeder, Paul Schroeder.

A private family Memorial service was held at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville. Deacon Randy Meidl officiated with burial of her cremated remains at St. Michael Cemetery, Whitelaw. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Kellnersville, WI 54215
920-732-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved