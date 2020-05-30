Lois A. Schroeder
rural Manitowoc - Lois A. Schroeder, age 76 of rural Manitowoc, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital, in Wauwatosa.
Lois was born on January 20, 1944 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Reinhold G. and Louise M. (Reimer) Braun. She was a 1962 graduate of Valders High School. Following high school, she worked for the Mirro Company for seven years. On November 14, 1970 Lois was married to James T. Schroeder at St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw. She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening and watching her two grandchildren in their various activities. Lois was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and St. Michael's Christian Mothers.
Survivors include her husband: Jim Schroeder, rural Manitowoc; one daughter and son-in-law: Jody (John) Kleppen, Reedsville; two grandchildren: Jada Kleppen and Jett Kleppen; eight siblings: Roger (Peggy) Braun, Cato, Beverly Braun, Green Bay, Marilyn (James) Cihowiak, Appleton, Linda (Timothy) Hansen, Onalaska, Susan Braun, Green Bay, Kathy (Martin) Fredenberg, Tisch Mills, David Braun, Cato, Joe Braun (Kim Skattebo), Whitelaw; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Sharon (Paul) Zipperer, Appleton; four aunts: Elizabeth Reimer, Whitelaw, Carol Reimer, Manitowoc, Mary Lou Reimer, Whitelaw, Sharon Reimer, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Reinhold and Louise Braun; two brothers: Dennis Braun, James Braun; one sister: Debra Braun; one niece: Katie Barlament; one great-nephew: Christopher Barlament; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Richard (Joyce) Schroeder, Paul Schroeder.
A private family Memorial service was held at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville. Deacon Randy Meidl officiated with burial of her cremated remains at St. Michael Cemetery, Whitelaw. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2020.