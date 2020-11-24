Lois Hansen
Shoto - Lois Hansen, age 79, a Shoto resident, entered eternal life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Lois was born on October 8, 1941 in Maribel. She was the daughter of the late Ewald and Lillian Maertz Pantzlaff. Lois graduated from Denmark High School with the class of 1959. She was a longtime employee of Mirro Aluminum from where she retired in 2001. On November 8, 1959 she married Alvin Hansen at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Maribel. He preceded her in death on June 14, 1975. Lois was a member of Rockwood Ev. Lutheran Church in Rockwood. She enjoyed going on bus trips and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Brenda (Leonard) Dolski, Branch, three sons, Kevin Hansen and friend Tracy, Manitowoc, Randy (Sharon) Hansen, Town of Two Rivers, Shelley (Lori) Hansen, Maribel; grandchildren, Montana Hansen, Jessica (Aaron) Hoppe and great grandchildren, Madison, Ethan, and Cayden; Eric Dolski, Amber (Travis) Bohman and great grandchildren, Jaiden and Trenton; Carver Hansen, Jason (Kim) Kiesow and great grandchildren Dominic and Issac; Justin Hansen, Jonathan Hansen, Christian Kugle, Leinen Raye Kugle, Alexis Kugle, and Crystal (Jeremiah) Sargent; one sister and five brothers: Eugene (Mary Ellen) Pantzlaff, Kellnersville, Harold (Charlene) Pantzlaff, Maribel, Earl Pantzlaff, Indiana, Raymond Pantzlaff, Green Bay, Grace (Neal) Mills, San Diego, CA, and Danny (Julie) Pantzlaff, Denmark; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ewald and Lillian Pantzlaff, husband, Alvin Hansen, sister, Jeanette Borchardt, and brother, David Pantzlaff.
Private funeral services for the family will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at Rockwood Ev. Lutheran Church, 5805 County Road R, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Bruce Schwark with burial to follow at Knollwood Cemetery.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory North 11th and St. Clair Streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.