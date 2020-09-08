Lois Hardrath-Hau
Stockbridge - Lois O. Hardrath-Hau, age 90, of Stockbridge, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, after living a good, long life. She was born May 26, 1930, in Two Rivers, daughter of Orton Henry and Iola Gertrude (Hanes) Clark. She was married to Hugo Ernest Hardrath on November 3, 1949, until his death on December 9, 1990. She later married Peter L. Hau, Sr. on July 10, 2004.
Lois kept many late nights as the owner and bookkeeper of Hugies Service Station in Stockbridge. She worked a number of years at Hamilton's in Manitowoc. She was also an avid lifeguard and member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 128.
Lois always enjoyed family gatherings, doing crossword puzzles, playing Yahtzee, and watching game shows and westerns. Everyone that knew her knew that you never interrupted her while she watched Young and the Restless between 11:00 and noon. She loved a good, juicy, tender steak, her morning coffee everyday with graham crackers, and keeping Publishers Clearinghouse in business.
Lois is survived by her husband, Peter; children: Bonnie (Roger) Olson, of Eagle River, Terry (Sue) Hardrath, of Kellnersville, Rick (Kay) Hardrath, of Hilbert, Gary Hardrath, of New London, Lori Czeskleba, of Stockbridge, Michael Hardrath, of St. Nazianz, and Brian (Marj) Hardrath, of Chilton; a son-in-law: John Busse (friend, Lisa), of Chilton; a daughter-in-law: Lori Hardrath, of Merrill; brothers: Gary (Pat) Clark, of Two Rivers, and Darwin Clark, of Des Moines, IA; a sister-in-law: Janet Clark, of Florida; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous beloved step-children.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Orton and Iola Clark; her first husband: Hugo Ernest Hardrath; a daughter: Gail Busse; a son: Greg Hardrath; a brother: Allan Clark; a grandson: Joey Schmitting; and a son-in-law: Teddy Czeskleba.
A funeral service is set for 4:00pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. Friends may call from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at the funeral home on the day of the service. Online condolences: www.wietingfuneralhome.com