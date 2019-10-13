|
Lois L. Born
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Lois L. Born, age 91, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on October 8, 2019 at Willowdale Health Services, New Holstein. For the past year, Lois asked "Why am I still here?" The afternoon of October 8, 2019, Lois L. Born walked into her Savior's loving arms. She is now at peace.
Lois was born September 23, 1918 in Collins, WI, daughter of the late Reuben and Minnie (Pollack) Born. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Collins. Lois was a graduate of Valders High School with the Class of 1946. Lois worked for the Herald Times Reporter newspaper in Manitowoc until her retirement in 1990.
Survivors include a cousin: Barbara Bohn, New Holstein; as well as other relatives and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Roger Born.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 S. 14thStreet), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Mike Kleinhans with burial of Lois' cremated remains to take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc at a late date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staffs of Willowale and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Lois. Also all those dear friends who were so kind to Lois and helped her over these last several years. You are greatly appreciated for all your care and attention to Lois.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019