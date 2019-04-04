|
|
Lois M. DuPont
Manitowoc - Lois M. DuPont, age 89, a Manitowoc resident, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Nursing Home, Manitowoc.
She was born on June 12, 1929 in Ashland, WI., daughter of the late Adelbert and Myrtle Hebert. On August 21, 1948 she married George DuPont in Manitowoc. Lois was an avid Green Bay Packers fan attending many games for over 30 years. She enjoyed going to the Casinos and Las Vegas trips. Lois also enjoyed traveling with George and the children, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and also enjoyed summer evenings outside sitting on the porch.
Survivors include her husband: George DuPont; her children: James and Susan DuPont, Karen and Mark DuPont-Flasher, John and Lynn DuPont, Dale and Jodi DuPont; a son-in-law: James Lousier; grandchildren: Leann and John Pomeroy, Scott and Alison Lousier, Chad and Claire DuPont, Keri and Kevin Wilke, Nick Flasher, Matt Flasher, Abbie Flasher, Adam Perry, Evan Keehan, Travis DuPont, Jake DuPont; and her great grandchildren: Johnny Pomeroy, Zoe Pomeroy, Calvin Lousier, Gwen Lousier, Bri Lousier, Cameron DuPont, Mason Braunel, Cayden Wilke, Jordy Wilke, Liam Perry and Sativa Perry. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Adelbert and Myrtle Hebert; a daughter: Sharon Lousier; a grandchild: Eric Lousier; her parents-in-law: John and Lena DuPont; two brothers: Richard and Adelbert; and two sisters: Marion and Deedee.
Private family funeral services were held and entombment occurred at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
The family would like to express their appreciation to St. Mary's Nursing Home for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Lois and her family.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 4, 2019