Lois M. Hlavachek
Manitowoc - Lois M. Hlavachek, age 84, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Home of Felician Village, Manitowoc.
Lois was born on November 30, 1934 in Kiel, daughter of the late Phillip and Mary (Holzer) Hartmann. She was a graduate of Valders High School with the class of 1952. Lois was a secretary for four years at Hendricks Beverage in Brillion and then she worked as a CNA for Park Lawn and Manitowoc Health Care Center for 18 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, reading, gardening, playing the organ and using the computer. Lois was also an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs.
Survivors include her children: James (Donna) Hlavachek, Manitowoc, Jean Hlavachek, Two Rivers, Thomas Hlavachek, Reedsville, Theodore Hlavachek, Mishicot, Kathy (Jerry) Schaus, Mishicot; four grandchildren: Nick and Kurt Schaus, Geoffrey Hlavachek and Kari Krause; one great grandchild: Jackson Krause; one sister-in-law: Ann Hartmann, Princeton; two brothers-in-law: Robert Kainz, Crivitz, Dr. Thomas Tang, Brookfield; cousin: Herman Holzer, Manitowoc; two sisters-in-law: Betty (Vernon) Lemberger, Whitelaw, Dorothy Sadow, AZ. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by two sisters: Georgeen Tang and Donna Kainz; and two brothers: Ralph and Wilfred Hartmann.
Private family services will be held and Lois will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Hoffman and the entire staff at St. Mary's Next Step for their care and compassion shown towards Lois and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 25, 2019