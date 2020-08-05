Sister Lois Risch
Manitowoc - Sister Lois Risch, age 82, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died on Tuesday, evening, August 4, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Judith Risch was born on August 11, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Arthur W. and Dorothy B. (Engle) Risch.She entered the convent in 1953 and professed her vows in 1956. Sister Lois earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Silver Lake College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin and a Master of Arts Degree from Notre Dame University, Indiana.
Sister Lois ministered as a teacher at St. Joseph (Alverno) and St. Paul, Manitowoc; St. Anthony, Marinette; Sacred Heart, Sherwood all in Wisconsin and St. Nicholas, Zanesville, Ohio. She was also principal at Sacred Heart, Sherwood and Sacred Heart, Manitowoc, both in Wisconsin, and Menominee Catholic Central, Menominee, Michigan. Sister Lois was Campus Minister at St. Joseph, Waukesha, Wisconsin. She was involved in various aspects of parish work in Michigan at Sacred Heart, De Tour; St. Augustine, Republic; and Sacred Heart, Champion. She also helped at the Bishop Wycislo residence in Green Bay. Since December 2011, Sister Lois had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; brothers and sisters-in-law: John "Jack" (Julia) Risch, Bill (Terry) Risch, Tom (Kayleen) Risch, Dan (Kathy) Risch, Robert Risch and Agnes O'Leary; one sister and brother-in-law: Lois (Anthony) Bauer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Dorothy (Engle) Risch, two brothers and one sister-in-law: Arthur Jr. (Nancy) and Ronald O'Leary; and one sister and brother-in-law: Bonnie (Jim) Bauer.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220
The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Lois will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
