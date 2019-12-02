|
|
Lola M. Klusmeyer
Manitowoc - Lola M. Klusmeyer, age 94, of Manitowoc, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Laurel Grove Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
Lola was born on June 21, 1925 in New Denmark, WI, daughter of the late Percy and Edna (Van Seggern) Ferry. She attended schools in Denmark and graduated with the class of 1943 from Denmark High School. On September 11, 1948 Lola married Elroy H. Klusmeyer. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2012. Lola's work career included several different office jobs throughout the years, with her retiring from Manitowoc Engineering. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, folk painting, flowers and donating her time at Repeat Performance. Lola was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Rev. Tom (Nancy) Klusmeyer, Wautoma; one daughter and son-in-law: Susan (Jon) Haala, Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Jeremy (Gina) Haala, Valders; Nathan (Ahnsharee) Klusmeyer, Wautoma, Hannah Klusmeyer (Colin Buschke), Wautoma; six great-grandchildren: Jensen, Lucy, Kali, TJ, Grant and Cami; one sister: Elaine Smith, Kaukauna; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Marion (Leroy) Nell, Johnson Creek. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Percy and Edna Ferry; husband: Elroy Klusmeyer; one brother and one sister-in-law: Cliff (Marilyn) Ferry; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: June (Erwin) Treptow, Rose (Frank) Kreisa; six brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law: Harold (Oneitha) Klusmeyer, Emmet (Loretta) Klusmeyer, Dorothy (Elmer) Vogt, Ethel (Kenneth) Seefeldt, Edith (Robert) Luckow, Loretta (Donald) Kroening.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Daniel R. Sims will officiate. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc Lutheran High School, and Camp Phillip in Wautoma. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Lola's family would like to thank the staff of Laurel Grove who took care of mom with so much love over the last almost 5 years, Pastor Sims and Pastor Haag for their many visits.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019