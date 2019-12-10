Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Resources
Lonaverne D. Braunel


1941 - 2019
Lonaverne D. Braunel Obituary
Lonaverne D. Braunel

Manitowoc - Lonaverne D. Braunel, age 78, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.

She was born February 5, 1941 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, daughter of the late August and Edna (Pavlat) Wier. Lonaverne graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc. She was employed with Shady Lane Nursing Care Center for many years. Lonaverne enjoyed crafting, traveling, and gardening, as well as trips to the casino. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons: Jeff (Jean) Braunel, Greg Braunel, and Wayne Braunel (significant other Sue Hofmann); five grandchildren: Ryan, Dana, Brittany, Brianna, and Daniel; and four great-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She is further preceded in death by three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Mark Knipp. Lonaverne will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Shady Lane for the care and compassion they have shown to Lonaverne.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
