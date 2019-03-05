Services
RITCHAY FUNERAL HOME
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
For more information about
Loraine Kosek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
RITCHAY FUNERAL HOME
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
RITCHAY FUNERAL HOME
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loraine Kosek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loraine Kosek


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loraine Kosek

Wisconsin Rapids - Loraine Kosek, age 92, of Nekoosa, WI, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Nekoosa Court Assisted Living.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Daniel Bohn will officiate the service. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday morning at the funeral home from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.

Loraine was born January 14, 1927 in Rib Lake, WI to John and Emma (Raddatz) Bucher. She married Joseph F. Kosek on October 5, 1946 in Medford, WI. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2011. Loraine was a homemaker, who belonged to the White Shrine, the Eastern Star, the Church Circle, the VFW Auxiliary, and the Retiree's Club and was also a den mother. She enjoyed fishing, camping, lunch with Jan and also lunch with her grandsons.

Loraine is survived by two sons, Joseph D. (Jan) Kosek of Manitowoc, WI and Daniel John Kosek of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; two grandsons, Joseph Kip (Anne) Kosek and Koy Carlton Kosek and three great grandchildren, Elinor Ruth Kosek, Charlotte Rachel Kosek and Theodore John Kosek.

Loraine was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; son, Mark Anthony Kosek two sisters, Violet and Ethel and brother, John.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now