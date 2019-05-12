|
Loren was born July 14, 1922 in Renville, MN to Rev. Herbert Schaller and Irene Feyerherm Schaller. Baptized July 26, 1922 by his father, confirmed April 5, 1936 by his father, Pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tomah, WI. He entered eternal life April 11, 2019, having been a resident of Tucson, AZ since 1984.
Loren graduated from Northwestern Prep School, Watertown, WI, in 1941. He graduated Northwestern College in 1945 and Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, Mequon, WI, in 1948. He served parishes in Tappan, North Dakota; Osceola, WI and Monticello, MN. He then served as a teacher at Fox Valley Lutheran H.S. in Appleton, WI; he taught and served as principal of Manitowoc Lutheran H.S. from 1960-1975; and taught at Luther High, Onalaska, WI, 1975-76. He served as Associate Editor at Northwestern Publishing House in Milwaukee, WI from 1977 until being called to an exploratory mission field in Tucson, AZ in 1984. Loren retired from active ministry in 1987, but continued to serve as vacancy/guest pastor for many years all over the state of AZ.
In 1948 Loren married Gretchen Mundstock of Wauwatosa, WI. From this union were born Heidi (Rev. Russell) Schmidt; Rev. Dan Schaller; Becky Walker; Franz (Holly) Schaller; and Martin (Sara) Schaller. In 1984 he married Ruth Warskow Becker of Tucson, AZ.
Pastor Schaller was preceded in death by grandparents John and Emma Schaller and Fred and Bertha Feyerherm; parents Herbert and Irene Schaller; Gretchen Schaller (Mundt); brothers John, Roland, and Eugene; sister Margo Raschka; brother-in-laws Charles Raschka and Norbert Vlasek; sister-in-law Bettianne; step son Jonathan Becker. He is survived by his wife Ruth, her children William, Brian and Katherine; his five children; sister Lois Vlasek; sister-in-law Shirley; and a large number of grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Pastor Schaller was an avid fisherman, scholar, traveler and reader and won many tennis trophies even into his 70s. He had an engaging personality and a vast knowledge of history and geography that allowed him to converse in English and German with almost anyone. He so loved his children and grandchildren and simply enjoyed every aspect of his days on this earth.
Cremation has occurred. A memorial service will be held Monday, May 20, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, N84 W15252 Menomonee Avenue, Menomonee Falls, WI. Visitation 4-6 p.m.; service at 6 p.m. Memorials on behalf of Rev. Schaller may be made to Manitowoc Lutheran High School or to the .
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 12, 2019