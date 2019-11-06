Services
Loretta A. Klabunde Obituary
Loretta A. Klabunde

Manitowoc - Loretta A. Klabunde, age 82, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Laurel Grove Assisted Living, Manitowoc.

She was born February 6, 1937 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Matczynski) Dietz. Loretta attended Lincoln High School. After graduation, she began employment as a clerk for Manitowoc County, then with the City of Manitowoc for a short time. Loretta was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Manitowoc.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans. Loretta will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.

Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
