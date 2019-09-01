|
Loretta C. Sheahan
Reedsville - Loretta C. Sheahan, age 82, of rural Reedsville, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc surrounded by her loving family.
Loretta was born on October 26, 1936 in Whitelaw, daughter of the late Andrew and Loretta (Schambureck) Ebert. She was a graduate of St. Michael Grade School at Whitelaw. On October 26, 1954 Loretta married Henry M. "Hank" Sheahan at St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2015. Hank and Loretta farmed in the town of Maple Grove. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw, the Taus Ambitious Homemakers, Friends of St. Patrick's and the Whitelaw Senior Center. She enjoyed playing Sheepshead, gardening, casino trips and family gatherings.
Survivors include her three children: Alan (Kristie) Sheahan, Reedsville, Peggy (Rick) Schmidt, Valders, Penny (Donald) Naidl, Reedsville; five grandchildren: Kimberly (Jason) Christel, Green Bay, Kami (John) Christel, Milwaukee, Kayla Christel, Manitowoc, Samantha (Justin) Mangin, Reedsville, Alyssa (Josh) Mangin, Reedsville; four great grandsons: Talon Kretsch, Blake and Corbin Mangin, Henry Mangin and (future addition) Mangin; three step-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Jeanette (John) Sheahan, Cato, Patti (Jim) Reindl, Manitowoc; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Dorothy Ebert, Manitowoc, Betty Ebert, Manitowoc, Diane Ebert, Cato, Richard Sheahan, Brillion, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Andrew and Loretta Ebert; her husband: Henry M. "Hank" Sheahan; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Henry and Gertrude (Dugan) Sheahan; three brothers: Jerome Ebert, Kenneth Ebert, Andrew "Sonny" Ebert Jr.; five sisters and four brothers-in-law: Clara Ebert, Genrose (Donald) Bartels, Marion ("Fritz") Haelfrisch, Germaine (Charles) Biely, Anna Marie (Ken) Kasianowez; one sister-in-law: Joanne Sheahan.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 110 West Menasha Avenue, Whitelaw. The Rev. Richard Klingeisen will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial following at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maple Grove. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Felician Village and Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for the loving care of Loretta in her time of need.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019