Loretta C. Vogel
Sheboygan - Loretta Christina Vogel, age 98, of Sheboygan, died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Meadow View Health Services. She was born in St. Nazianz, WI on February 9, 1922 the daughter of the late Ulrich and Clara Bogenschuetz Schwoerer.
She attended St. Gregory Catholic Grade School in St. Nazianz through the 8th grade. Loretta passed her 10th grade equivalency test. She then graduated in June of 1942 from the Beauty Culture School in Milwaukee.
In 1946 she was united in marriage to Rueben Vogel at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Rueben preceded her in death in 2005. Loretta worked at several factory positions during WW II. Later, she was employed at the Jung Shoe and Leverenz shoe companies, Wigwam Mills and part time at the Kohler Company until her retirement.
She was a current member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Loretta enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, crossword puzzles and playing sheepshead. She really enjoyed family gatherings and the time spent with her grandchildren. She worked hard to keep the family tree up to date and knew the entire family history.
Survivors include her two children, Nadine Becker (John) Granacker, of Sheboygan and Jeffrey (Kathy) Vogel, of Plymouth; two grandchildren, Riley (Ashley) Vogel, of Beaver Dam and Hannah (Brian) Judd, of Kiel; two brothers-in-law, Vernon (Agnes) Vogel, of Kiel and Keith (Eileen) Hassinger, of Billings, Montana and her sister-in-law, Rosalie Vogel, of Plymouth. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two children, Duane Vogel and Gloria (William) Lehman, a granddaughter, Sarah Vogel, brothers, sisters and many in-laws.
In accordance to Loretta's wishes, a private funeral service will take place. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sheboygan.
A special thank you to Jim Klich for providing communion to Loretta many times. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Loretta's name.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 13 to May 15, 2020