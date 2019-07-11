|
|
Loretta Lydia Wilsmann
Manitowoc - Loretta Lydia Wilsmann, age 94, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Loretta was born on February 26, 1925 in Binford, ND to the late Martin and Louise (Schmidtke) Krenz. After graduating from high school in New Rockford, ND, she attended the former Dr. Martin Luther College and served as a teacher at St. Paul's Lutheran Schoool in Wonewoc and St. John's Lutheran School in Two Rivers. On June 25, 1950, Loretta married Donald Wilsmann at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1981. Loretta was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc.
Survivors include Loretta's five children, Thomas Wilsmann, Madison; Carol (Terry) Skare, Princeton, MN; Karen Wilmann, Manitowoc; James (Becky) Wilsmann, Fond du Lac; and Kathy Wilsmann, Fond du Lac; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) Bunn, Jonathan (Katie) Mulinix, Jessica (Bjorn) Anderson, Ben Wilsmann, Josh Wilsmann, Tanya (Nick) Schmidt, Laura (Ben) Bieberitz, Shawna (Paul) Lazorik, and John (Jennifer) Skare; 12 great grandchildren, Zoe, Grace, Nathaniel, Mia, Bethany Loretta, Ethan, Dustin, Elaina, Sierra, Dylan, Colton, and Gavin; sister, Vera Mae Leitzke, Glendale, AZ; dearly loved nieces and nephews, also other relatives and friends. Loretta was preceded in death by her by her parents, husband, Don; brother and sister-in-law, Edgar (Meta) Krenz; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Olga (Henry) Pautz and Ada (Reuben) Weber; and godchild, Larry Weber.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 3209 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc. Rev. Stephen Melso and Rev. Robert Kujawski will officiate with burial to take place at Pioneers Rest Cemetery in Two Rivers at 1:30 p.m. The family will greet relatives and friends at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any memorials in Loretta's name to the capital campaign of Manitowoc Lutheran High School.
Loretta's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Kindred Hearts in Manitowoc for all of the care and compassion they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 11 to July 12, 2019