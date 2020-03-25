|
Lori Ann Walquist
Janesville - Lori Ann Walquist, age 57, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home, in Manitowoc, WI. She was born in Rockford, IL on May 6, 1962, the daughter of Jon and Barbara (Holmes) Walquist. She was class of 1980 at Parker High School. Lori had a passion to learn and continue her education; she obtained an Associate Degree in Material Management and later on, obtained her second degree, in Marketing and Web Design, both from Sheboygan Lakeshore Technical College. Lori enjoyed working on arts and crafts; cheering on her favorite football team, the Vikings; and loved everything the color purple. Lori had a deep love for her pets, whom brought her much joy. She truly appreciated those around her, and enjoyed the simple pleasures of chatting with friends and family. She was very giving and always willing to help others the best she could.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Alice Walquist, Gerald and Grace Holmes; parents, Jon and Barbara Walquist; aunts/uncles, Warren Walquist, David and Marie Holmes, and Oren Holmes; 2 brothers, Mark and Chad Walquist; cousin, Lisa Holmes; nephew, Shawn Walquist; and many others.
Lori is survived by her 2 sons, Jeremy (Patrick Wedor) Werner and Tyler (Katerina Herder) Lessard; brothers, Paul (Christine) Walquist, and Gary (Melissa) Walquist; aunt, Lynn Berg; cousins, Greg, Scott, Stephanie, Brent, Stacie, and Shelly Walquist, Christine, Larry and Duane Holmes.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020