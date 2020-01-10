|
Lori Polifka
Manitowoc - Lori Polifka, age 54, of Manitowoc, passed away early Thursday morning, January 9th, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Lori was born on February 22nd, 1965 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Matthew and Delores (Krueger) Polifka, Jr. Lori was a very dedicated and loyal employee. She spent the last 6 years of her life doing what she enjoyed most, cleaning at Parker Hannifin. Lori considered the people one worked around as family and friends. She never missed a day even though her battle and struggles, she still would go to work.
Survivors include her two daughters and sons-in-law: Kelly Lorentz (Vanhsay) Ratsimeuang and their four children: Kolbe, Mercedes, Alexa and Avin; Kimberly Lorentz (Carl) Martin and their four children: Ray, Nick, Carl and Cynthia with their seven children; her life partner: Rory Lorentz of 34 years; three brothers: Thomas Polifka, Michael Polifka, James Polifka; two sisters: Helen (Polifka) Mitcheltree, Susan (Polifka) Felber, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister: Linda Johnson.
Cremation has taken place at the All-Care Cremation Center in Manitowoc and a private service will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 2304 South 21st Street in Manitowoc. Family and friends can pay respects on Saturday from 12:00 noon until 3 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. The Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020