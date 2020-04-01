|
|
Lorraine A. Bottoni
Manitowoc - Lorraine A. Bottoni, age 92, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, March 28, 2020 at Northland Lodge of Two Rivers. Lorraine was a loving, dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and will be remembered by all who knew her for her great warmth and friendliness and her big heart that touched everyone around her. She genuinely loved life, and whether meeting an old friend or passing a stranger on the street, Lorraine was always sure to offer a tender smile or warm greeting.
Lorraine was born on October 31, 1927 in Francis Creek, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Anton and Sylvia (Malley) Kliment. Lorraine attended Kosuth District Elementary School. She was a graduate and valedictorian of Denmark High School with the class of 1945. On May 18, 1949 she married Lloyd Edward Bottoni at St. James Catholic Church in Cooperstown.
Lorraine worked at Pauly Cheese Company in Manitowoc and in Green Bay from 1945 to 1949. She then worked at Citizens Loan and Investment Company from 1950 to 1953. From 1953 until 1978 she and her husband, Lloyd, owned and operated Sporting Goods Supply in Manitowoc.
Upon retirement, they spent many summers at their cottage in Eagle River, Wisconsin. They traveled to all 50 states and to all Canadian provinces.
Lorraine was a former Brownie and Girl Scout leader, she volunteered in the physical education program at the former Saint Paul's Catholic School, was a lifetime member of the Elks Club #687, a lifetime member of the Manitowoc Yacht Club, and a member of the Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law: Lynda and Greg Ellsworth; one granddaughter: Ashley (Jonathon) Masterson; one great grandson: Graham Masterson; one sister: Delores Nesvacil; one sister-in-law: Rita Kliment; five nieces: Lorna Lee Lawler, Ann (Forrest) Bishop, Tracy Wallace, Tammy (Joe) Cisler, Terri (Pat) Brouchoud; and one nephew: David Bottoni. Other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by one brother: Vernon Kliment; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Beatrice (Bernard) Stange, Philip (Ethel) Bottoni, Paul (Helen) Bottoni, Lester Nesvacil, and Dennis Dewane.
Private family services will be held at Pfeffer Funeral Home and Lorraine will be entombed at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc. A public Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date, due to our current circumstances.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020