Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Lorraine A. Hill Obituary
Manitowoc - Lorraine A. Hill, age 99, born on March 18, 1921, passed on May 16, 2020 to a better world to be with her beloved husband Florian (Lampy) Hill, who left us five years ago.

Lorraine was a life long Manitowoc resident. She is survived by two daughters and three sons-in-law, Ruth (Duane) Logerquist, Nancy (Mike) Zahorik, and Don Eichhorst, Reedsville; eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold and Ruth Steffen; daughter, Patricia Eichhorst; brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Elaine Steffen; grandson, David Eichhorst; and great grandson, Aaron Schweigert.

Lorraine loved writing poetry and began when she was a child. She had several of her poems published and belonged to the Nutmegger Poetry Club. A poem, "Earth Patterns", was published in "Poems Out Of Wisconsin 111", 1967. She also loved oil painting and had several hung in the Manitowoc Museum. Lorraine also attended art fairs where several were sold. In their later years Mom and Dad loved casinos, rummage sales, the yard and flowers.

Private services were requested by her family at Evergreen Cemetery. We will miss you greatly. Great Mom who was good to all.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 18 to May 20, 2020
