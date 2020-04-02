Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Theisen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine A. Theisen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine A. Theisen Obituary
Lorraine A. Theisen

Appleton - Lorraine A. (Wilhelm) Theisen, 95, Appleton, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord, on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1924, to the late Joseph and Lilly (Petska) Wilhelm in Manitowoc.

Lorraine is survived by her daughter Marcia A. Riley and her children Melissa (Cuin) Morales and JR (Amanda) Riley, son Jeffery A. (Marcia C.) Theisen and their children Rose (Sean) Theisen-Brandenburg and Andrew (Cara) Theisen, as well as 9 great-grandchildren, other relatives and many dear friends.

In light of current events, a funeral mass for Lorraine will be held at a later date. When the service is scheduled, a complete obituary will appear in print media and you may also follow changes by visiting www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -