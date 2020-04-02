|
Lorraine A. Theisen
Appleton - Lorraine A. (Wilhelm) Theisen, 95, Appleton, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord, on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1924, to the late Joseph and Lilly (Petska) Wilhelm in Manitowoc.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter Marcia A. Riley and her children Melissa (Cuin) Morales and JR (Amanda) Riley, son Jeffery A. (Marcia C.) Theisen and their children Rose (Sean) Theisen-Brandenburg and Andrew (Cara) Theisen, as well as 9 great-grandchildren, other relatives and many dear friends.
In light of current events, a funeral mass for Lorraine will be held at a later date. When the service is scheduled, a complete obituary will appear in print media and you may also follow changes by visiting www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020