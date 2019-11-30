|
|
Lorraine A. Turman
Two Rivers - Lorraine A. Turman, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton, Wisconsin. Lorraine was born to the late Frank and Susie (Ainsworth) Opperman on July 20, 1926 in Shawano, Wisconsin. Her early years were spent living on the farm with her brothers and sisters. In 1939 she moved to town to live and work for the family who owned the Shawano newspaper. Lorraine moved to Two Rivers in 1942 to live with two of her sisters. All three worked at Mirro Aluminum. While there, she met Howard B. Turman who was stationed at the Two Rivers U.S. Coast Guard Station. On June 22, 1946, she married Howard at St. Jakobi Lutheran church in Shawano, WI with a reception held on her parent's farm.
Lorraine was a loving and devoted wife to Howard for 63 years until his death. As loving and dedicated parents, Lorraine and Howard raised their three children and took great pride in all of their accomplishments. They were excellent role models. Lorraine loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed hearing about their interests and activities. Lorraine's faith was very important to her and she was a loyal member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1942. Lorraine enjoyed bowling, dart ball and playing cards and was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Visits with them were always warm and filled with laughter. Family reunions were marked with giggles shared with her sisters and brothers. Her deep faith, love and devotion to family, her kindness and caring manner and fun-loving spirt were a source of strength and joy for her family and many friends. Lorraine will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lorraine was a hard worker all her life both on the job and in the home. She had been employed by Kresge's in Two Rivers, Mirro Aluminum and was the supervisor of the J.C. Penny catalog and layaway department in Two Rivers for 31years, retiring in 1991. Lorraine and Howard enjoyed their yearly trips back to the mountains of western Virginia to visit Howard's family on the farm near Dugspur. Many games of Rook and Smear were played. After retirement, Lorraine and Howard spent their winters in Myrtle Beach, S.C. where they made lasting friendships with other "snow birds".
Survivors include one daughter: Carol Bargman; two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael (Debbie) Turman and Thomas (Nancy) Turman, all of Madison; five grandchildren: Philip Bargman, Paul (Lori) Bargman, Angel Bargman, Cory (Emmett) O'Meara, Eric (Jean) Turman; nine great-grandchildren, four sisters: Cele Engel, Shawano, Phyllis Lambries, Shawano, Bernice Lambries, Gresham and Joyce DeBauch, Shawano, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard, one sister Mavis Rocklewitz; two brothers Wilbur Opperman and Melvin Opperman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3607 45th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Rev. David Arndt. Lorraine will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com. The Klein and Stangel Funeral home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangments. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 3607 45th St., Two Rivers.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019