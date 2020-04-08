|
Lorraine E. (Stock) Thone
New Holstein - Lorraine E. (Stock) Thone, age 81, of New Holstein, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein following a brief illness.
She was born May 7, 1938 to Walter & Emma (Erdmann) Stock. Lorraine attended White Trail School and Manitowoc Lincoln High School.
On September 20, 1958, she married Raymond R. Thone at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church in Newton; Raymond preceded her in death on June 8, 2019.
Lorraine had worked at Travelers Motel in Manitowoc and later on, her and her husband owned the Clover Motel in the Newton area for five years prior to moving to New Holstein. After moving to New Holstein, Lorraine had worked at Kestell Furniture for several years.
Lorraine enjoyed visiting and talking with people and going out shopping. She was a good and loving mom. She was a life-long member of Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church in Newton.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Thone of Oshkosh; her sisters and brother, Jeanette Junk of Manitowoc, Willard Stock of VA, and Darlene (Fred) Schnell of Manitowoc; sisters-in-law, Pearl Stock of Manitowoc, Marcella Stock of Sun Prairie, Qualine Stock of FL, Arlene Stock of Manitowoc, Bertha Kulnick of Manitowoc, Audrey Leicht of Manitowoc, and Marlene (Leonard) Kohlmann of Manitowoc; her brother-in-law, Kenneth (Mary Ann) Thone of New Holstein. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding Lorraine in death were her parents, Walter & Emma Stock; her husband, Raymond Thone; her son, Jeffrey Thone; her brothers, Norman (Marion) Stock, Milton Stock, Leroy (Ilene) Stock, Garfield Stock, Roger Stock, Roland (Grace) Stock, and Clifford Stock; her sister, Verna (Ned) Zander; her brothers-in-law, Kenneth Junk, Charles Kulnick, Donald Leicht, Donald (Elaine) Thone, and Ralph Thone; and her sisters-in-law, Betty Jane Thone and Margaret (Ronald) Wisnowski.
Private family funeral service will take place at the Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church Cemetery in the Town of Newton on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Lorraine's family expresses their sincere appreciation to Libby's House in Chilton and the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein for their wonderful care and compassion given to her.
The Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein is assisting the family (920) 898-4300 www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020