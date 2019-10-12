Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Grand
1416 Grand Ave
Manitowoc, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Grand
1416 Grand Ave
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc - Lorraine F. Rehrauer, age 96, of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at her daughter's residence with family by her side. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Grand, 1416 Grand Ave., Manitowoc. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services. To read a complete obituary and leave online condolences to the family go to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com. The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
