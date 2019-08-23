|
Louise A. Stanul
Menomonee Falls - Louise Ann Stanul, AKA Lu Anne or LuLu, passed into eternal life on Saturday, August 17, 2019. In life, Lu Anne enjoyed many years of new opportunities and travel. Earning a degree in Education, Lu Anne began teaching elementary aged students in the Catholic Diocese of Milwaukee. 4th grade was her favorite age and she and her students bonded for life as evidenced by some of the numerous letters she retained from students who have become adults and rewarded her with a letter of gratitude.
She enlisted into the United States Navy which took her to Orlando FL for basic training where she graduated at the top of her class. She was then stationed in Norfolk VA at the largest East Coast Naval station. She received an honorable discharge in 1974. Her call to teach was again refueled and she answered an ad for teachers wanted abroad. She found herself in Japan where she taught English as a second language. While there, she saw a different culture and terrain which remained with her for the rest of her days. She spoke highly of Japan and returned there 10 years later for another stay.
During her life, she traveled to various locations within our United States but always was drawn to the East Coast where our country began. Williamsburg was always her favorite.
Marriage eluded her but she was good with the single life as she spent many years with or near her mother who was widowed in 1978 with the loss of her dad. The combination was good for both her mom as well as for her. In 2012 she lost her best friend in life, mom. She was then free to relocate to the West Coast where she remained until June of this year. She resided in Palm Springs and San Marcos, Ca for 3-1/2 years with Lanny, her long time friend.
She is preceded in death by her father, Stanley, her mother, Bernice and her brother Gerald Stanul. She is survived by her brother, Larry (Jami) Stanul, her nephew Steve (Bia) Stanul and children Karina and Arya, her niece Michelle Stanul (John) Camp and children Farren, Jack and Willow.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday August, 26, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. John Cerkas with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM on Monday August 26, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers.
