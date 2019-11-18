Services
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Louise M. Bentley, age 98, of Manitowoc passed away on Saturday evening, November 16, 2019 at Harbor View Assisted Living, Manitowoc.

Louise was born January 21, 1921 in Waupaca, daughter of the late Thomas E. and Laura (Boyce) McCormick. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the Class of 1938. Louise was united in marriage to Bernie H. Bentley on June 26, 1943 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2010. Louise enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing and knitting.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Jack & Margaret Bentley; one daughter and son-in-law: Bonnie & Bill Marshburn, all of Manitowoc; 4 grandchildren: Kristine Bentley, Kelly (Brian) Toltzmann, Mike (Blessie) Marshburn, Nicole (Brian) Staudinger; 9 great grandchildren: Tori, Blake, Brennen, Hayden, Cameron, Noah, McKenize, Cody and Brett; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bernie and one brother and sister-in-law Jack & Jeanne McCormick.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc). Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans with entombment to take place at Calvary Mausoleum following services.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the Bentley family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
