LuAnn Kautzer
St. Nazianz - LuAnn Kautzer, 66, of St. Nazianz passed away on June 24th, 2020 surrounded by her family at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice after a seven-month battle with cancer.
Lu was born on February 8th, 1954 in Sheboygan to the late Carl and Clara Dern. On June 17th, 1972 she married Butch Kautzer at Holy Rosary Church in New Holstein. Together they had five children and just celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Lu loved her family and made it a priority to attend many activities of her twelve grandchildren. She enjoyed being outside and gardening and was known for her home cooked meals. She never used a recipe and to this day they remain a secret. She had a love for dogs and Autumn and Ruby were at her bedside until the end. Lu especially loved fishing with her kids on Sy Lake and her lure of choice will always be known as the "gramma worm".
Survivors include her husband, Butch Kautzer; her five children and twelve grandchildren: Brian Kautzer, and his children: Courtney, Bradley, and Lindsey; Scott (Jodi) Kautzer, and their children: Alexandrea and Mitchel; Jeff (Rebecca) Kautzer, and his children: Kennedie, Regan, and Addison; Chad (Melanie) Kautzer, and their children: Keagan and Logan; and Tammy (Codey) Schmidt, and their children: Lily and Mason. She is also survived by her sisters, Marjorie Buttz and Barbara (Roy) Stange; brother-in-law, Doug (Kathy) Kautzer; brother-in-law, Greg (Bonnie) Kautzer; and sister-in-law, Margaret (Eddie) Prahl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law Edmund and Evelyn Kautzer; her brother, Carl Dern Jr; sister-in-law, Audrey Dern; and brother-in-law, Larry Buttz.
Per LuAnn's wishes, no funeral services will be held. A private gathering with her husband, children and grandchildren will be held where Butch and LuAnn first met. Cremation has taken place. Jens, Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family during this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank Dr. Bettag and the entire staff at Matthews Oncology Associates and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care and compassion in her final days.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.