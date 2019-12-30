Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Manitowoc - Lucille L. Kubichka, age 86, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life of Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.

Lucy was born on April 8, 1933 in Fish Creek, Door County. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Mary Nelson Copiskey. In past years Lucy was employed with Mirro Aluminum , Kelvinator Company, and then became self-employed operating Lucy's Bar on Washington Street in Manitowoc. She married Rodney D. Kubichka in May 1976 in Waukegan, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2019. Lucy enjoyed quilting, gardening with her husband Rodney, doing ceramic art work, and taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and spending time with her family.

She is survived by four children: John (Doreen) Cavanaugh, Manitowoc; Dawn (Todd) Hubbartt, Manitowoc, Rodney Marotz, Manitowoc; Kim Marotz and Nick Meissner, Mishicot; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one sister: Joan Wilhelm, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lester and Mary Copiskey; husband: Rodney Kubichka; one brother: Charles Copiskey; one sister LaVerne Manthy; one grandson: Baby Greg; and one nephew: Keith Wilhelm.

A Life Celebration Social will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m. led by Deacon Alan Boeldt. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Burial of the cremated remains will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc at a later date. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center for all the special things they did for Mom and our family.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
