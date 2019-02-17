|
|
Lucille M. Bloom
Manitowoc - Lucille M. Bloom, age 96, of Manitowoc, passed away early Sunday morning, February 10, 2019, at River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center of Manitowoc.
Lucille was born on June 14, 1922, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Anna (Kloida) Olson. On September 11, 1948 Lucille married Alfred W. Bloom in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2013. She was a loving person who welcomed all to her home and heart. Lucille was a life-long member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc, where she was involved with the Altar Guild, Women's Circle and was a Sunday School Teacher. She loved children, gardening, little animals and the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include one daughter: Marilyn Bloom, Manitowoc; one brother and sister-in-law: William (Jean) Olson, Charlotte, NC; one sister: Jane Shaw, Sherwood; one sister-in-law: Marion Olson, Manitowoc; two special friends: Jessica Suhr and Jerry Tollefson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Anna Olson; her husband: Alfred Bloom; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jack (Agatha) Olson; Gerald Olson; one sister and two brothers-in-law: Idy (Ervin) Bloom; Robert Shaw; four brothers-in-law: Donald Bloom; Ervin Bloom; Howard Bloom; and Norbert Bloom; two sisters-in-law: Myrt Bauer; and Phyllis Oliver.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of River Wood Estates, Rivers Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center and Holy Family Memorial Hospice for all the compassionate care given to Lucille.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019