|
|
Lucille "Lucy" M. Szmanda
Hartford - Entered eternal life and is reunited with her husband, Robert, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Hartford, WI. Loving mother of Donald (Carilyn) Szmanda, Jeffrey Szmanda, Timothy Szmanda, Thomas (Jeanne) Szmanda and Margaret (Brian) Vanderwarn. She also leaves 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. So many special nieces, nephews, co-workers, and friends will also miss her. Lucy especially enjoyed her special FFF group. Preceded in death with her children, William Szmanda, MaryClare (nee Waller), and Robert L. Szmanda, Jr., and siblings Alice (infant), Edmund Dirkmann, Paul Dirkmann, Ruth (La Porte), Laurrine (Thomas), Maybel Dirkmann, and Helen Dirkmann.
Her father passed away when she was six, in the midst of the Great Depression, Lucy worked her way through and graduated from Mishicot High School in 1941. On June 5, 1943, Lucy married and devoted her life to Robert L. Szmanda, Sr. Together in love they raised eight children and were married for 60 years. She took on the role of Mother with the greatest earnest, love, and compassion. She earned her diploma from La Salle University in Upholstery including training in interior design. Lucy started Park Upholstery in East Troy, WI and wowed customers with her expert designs, fabrics, draperies, and custom-built furniture for 10 years. She taught vocational upholstery for 7 years and for 18 years as teacher of Upholstery, Book Keeping and Small Business at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Her creativity often went "outside the box", involving then president Jimmy Carter as well as reupholstering furniture for Governor Lee S. Dreyfus at the Wisconsin State Capital. In 1990, Lucy earned the coveted Teacher of the Year Award among over 700 peers from all MATC campuses. Upon her retirement, Lucy was caregiver for her husband for many years until his death in 2004, when she moved to Hartford, WI.
Visitation will be held at ST. KILLIAN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 428 Forest St., Hartford, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 9:30 -11:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family wishes to express special thanks to Frieda Scharpf and Nancy Niebauer for their exceptional companionship and care. For more information please contact Krause Funeral Home, 414-464-4640 or visit www.krausefuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019