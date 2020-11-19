Luellis A. Benter - Meyer
Cato, WI - Luellis Amanda (Grulke) Benter - Meyer, age 95, longtime resident of Cato, died peacefully Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls.
Luellis was born in Lebanon, WI on July 23, 1925 to the late Ernst and Alma Uttech Grulke. She married Rudolph Benter on May 17, 1941 in Lebanon. He preceded her in death March 26, 1958. She then married Edmund Meyer of Whitelaw on July 26, 1958 who also preceded her in death on November 1, 1998. In addition to raising her family, Luellis also worked at Branch Cheese Company for many years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of St. John St. James Ladies Aide, Cato Hilltoppers Homemakers; and always enjoyed her beautiful flowers and her garden. She will be forever remembered for her wonderful baking skills especially those great cookies she enjoyed baking for her family.
She is survived by four children: Duane (Barb) Benter of Whitelaw, Delvin (Linda) Benter of Manitowoc, Dan (Mary) Benter of Collins, and Delaine (Charles) Reis of Valders; son-in-law, Dennis Schuh of Quinney; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by one brother & two sisters-in-law, Marvin (Dorothy) Grulke, and Shirley Grulke; one sister, Arlene Zastrow; special friends: Helen Isaacson and Ellen Stecker; four sisters-in-law; along with many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was also preceded in death by a son & daughter-in-law, Dale (Lynn) Benter; one daughter, Debra Schuh; one granddaughter, Tara; one great-granddaughter, Alya Faith; three brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville, followed by a private funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Darin Aden will officiate at the service, with burial in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Lebanon, WI.
Current pandemic guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the Sharon Richardson Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to our dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother & great-great grandmother. Your kindness is very much appreciated.