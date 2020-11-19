1/1
Luellis A. Benter - Meyer
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luellis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luellis A. Benter - Meyer

Cato, WI - Luellis Amanda (Grulke) Benter - Meyer, age 95, longtime resident of Cato, died peacefully Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls.

Luellis was born in Lebanon, WI on July 23, 1925 to the late Ernst and Alma Uttech Grulke. She married Rudolph Benter on May 17, 1941 in Lebanon. He preceded her in death March 26, 1958. She then married Edmund Meyer of Whitelaw on July 26, 1958 who also preceded her in death on November 1, 1998. In addition to raising her family, Luellis also worked at Branch Cheese Company for many years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of St. John St. James Ladies Aide, Cato Hilltoppers Homemakers; and always enjoyed her beautiful flowers and her garden. She will be forever remembered for her wonderful baking skills especially those great cookies she enjoyed baking for her family.

She is survived by four children: Duane (Barb) Benter of Whitelaw, Delvin (Linda) Benter of Manitowoc, Dan (Mary) Benter of Collins, and Delaine (Charles) Reis of Valders; son-in-law, Dennis Schuh of Quinney; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by one brother & two sisters-in-law, Marvin (Dorothy) Grulke, and Shirley Grulke; one sister, Arlene Zastrow; special friends: Helen Isaacson and Ellen Stecker; four sisters-in-law; along with many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was also preceded in death by a son & daughter-in-law, Dale (Lynn) Benter; one daughter, Debra Schuh; one granddaughter, Tara; one great-granddaughter, Alya Faith; three brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville, followed by a private funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Darin Aden will officiate at the service, with burial in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Lebanon, WI.

Current pandemic guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Benter-Meyer family with funeral arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the Sharon Richardson Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to our dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother & great-great grandmother. Your kindness is very much appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John St. James Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John St. James Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved