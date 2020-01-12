|
|
Luis M. Prado
Manitowoc - Luis M. Prado, age 43, of 2122 S. 21st Street, Manitowoc, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday evening, January 4, 2020.
Luis was born on December 4, 1976 in Los Angeles, CA, son of Ramon and Victoria Prado. He was employed with Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County as a Custodian.
Survivors include his life partner: Melissa Emond, Manitowoc; his children: Roxana Prado, Monica Prado, Nayeli Prado, Angel Prado, Kevin Prado, Mia Prado, Ramon Prado, Sophia Prado and Blake Prado; two grandchildren: Andres and Kenia; one brother: Alex Prado; and two sisters: Erika Prado and Mayra Prado. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral Services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 N. 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial was the Rev Bill Evans. Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Louie was an incredibly loving and devoted father to all of his children, including his grandchildren. He was a kind caring soul to every person he interacted with. His unique humor and his beautiful smile that included one dimple on each cheek, along with his heartwarming laughter, surely made you feel safe. Not only did he take care of his family, he also took care of his beloved sweet ride, to which he spent so much time and effort on, a Cadillac enthusiast if you must. He spent his free time watching movies and Brewer games that spread so much laughter into our lives. On most nights, he would relax with a tall glass of Coca-Cola that he loved so much. Anything we say of him would be such an understatement because he was so much greater. Nothing could ever begin to compare to the great beautiful mark he left in each of our lives. He leaves a little part of himself in each of his children's lives, to which he will be no longer physically here but spiritually and emotionally here with each and every one of us. No words could begin to explain how greatly he will be missed and how loved he will continue to be.
