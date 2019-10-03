|
Lydia M. (Bratz) Kolberg
New Holstein - Lydia M. (Bratz) Kolberg, age 94, formerly of New Holstein, passed away with her loving daughter, Clarice, at her side at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born August 30, 1925, in Reedsville, Wisconsin to August & Lydia (Jentsch) Bratz. Lydia attended Reedsville Lutheran Grade School. She grew up in the Reedsville area on the Bratz family farm.
On November 1, 1941, she married Clarence A. Kolberg at St. James-St.John Lutheran Church in Reedsville; Clarence preceded her in death on January 20, 2009.
Lydia had worked at the former Leverenz Shoe Company for 38 ½ years. Throughout her life, she enjoyed sewing, deer hunting, fishing, and bowling in the New Holstein League. Lydia devoted many hours in making quilts for her family as well as for the church missions. Lydia was a very giving in nature person; whether it was for family or others in need. She greatly enjoyed helping to raise her grandchildren which she considered more her children like her daughter.
Survivors include her daughter, Clarice (Dennis) Schneider of Elkhart Lake; four grandchildren, Daniel (Doreen) Schneider and their children, Zachary & Nathan, Lori Theune and her daughter, Kayla, David (Nikki) Schneider and their children, Joshua, Amanda, Somer, Nicole, and Joshua, Lynn (Andrew) Hopp and their children, Alex (fiancée,Kim) Samuel, Abram, Rebecca, and Rachel. Lydia is further survived by great-great-grandchildren; her brother, August (Esther) Bratz; her sister, Virgina Maas; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, August & Lydia Bratz; her husband, Clarence; two great-grandchildren, Jacob & Matthew; her brother, John (Marilyn) Bratz; her sisters, Leona (Adolph) Burich and Hildegard (Guilford) Schultz; and other close family members.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1702 Van Buren Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Rev. Azor Cigelske will officiate. Lydia will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Evergreen Cemetery in the Town of Rockland near Reedsville.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Lydia's family at Zion Lutheran Church in New Holstein on Saturday, October 5th from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM.
Lydia's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the Field of Dreams Assisted Living and Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care given to her these past few years.
Memorials in Lydia's name may be directed for Alzheimers and Dementia research.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019