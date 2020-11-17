Lynn Ann Ouradnik
Lynn Ann Ouradnik, of Juneau, passed away November 10, 2020 at the age of 53 years. She was born December 18, 1966, daughter of Dale and Marlene (Fink) Bashaw. Lynn battled Huntington's Disease for over a decade. For years we watched the person we love slowly transform, as the Huntington's grasped her mind and body, but her tenacious spirit remained along with her love for her daughters and grandson. After many years of fighting Huntington's, she is finally resting peacefully.
Lynn loved to spend time outside in summer, enjoying antiquing and visiting garage sales on the weekends. One of her favorite things was to spend time with her beloved dogs, Max and Maggie. More than anything, she enjoyed being with her family and loved having gatherings at her house.
Lynn spent the last three years of her life at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau, WI where she received exceptional care. The staff at Clearview loved Lynn, even with her challenges, and they went above and beyond to ensure she had the best quality of life possible. Some of her favorite things to do there were gossiping with the staff, baking, having her hair styled and nails painted, listening to music and especially loved when Betty Boop, the therapy dog came to visit.
Lynn is survived by her daughters Heather Schleis, and Katie Ouradnik, her grandson Kohlton Siemers-Ouradnik, her father Dale Bashaw, her siblings, Paula (Rob) Carriveau, Scott Maples and partner, Jolen Biller, Bob (Connie) Bashaw, Jim (Pam) Bashaw and Cheryl (George) Nechodomu. Also, survived by approximately over 30 nieces and nephews!
She is preceded in death by her mother Marlene Bashaw and Grandma Katie Fink.
A Private Service will be held at a later date.
