Lynn R. Paider
Mishicot - Lynn R. Paider, age 75, of 551 Washington St., Mishicot, went to be with her Lord Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay surrounded by her loving family. Lynn was born September 2, 1943 in Green Bay to the now late Earl and Arline Larsen Peterson and has been a Mishicot resident since 1964. She was a 1961 graduate of the Denmark High School and a 1962 graduate of the Wisconsin College of Cosmetology. Lynn married Benedict R. "Ben" Paider July 4, 1964, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Denmark, and he preceded her in death November 15, 2010. She worked as a beautician in Green Bay and Mishicot, and for Krause's Shopping Center. She retired from Beerntsen's Confectionary in December of 2011. She was a very active member of First Lutheran Church in Manitowoc where she taught Sunday School, and Confirmation. Lynn served on many committee's for her church and was the funeral chairperson, President of the Altar Guild, and also served on the call committee for her church. She was so proud of her church and her church friends. Lynn also served as a volunteer for the Mishicot Senior Center. She enjoyed spending time at her cottage in Door County where she made many new friends. Lynn enjoyed playing games especially sheepshead, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Lynn is survived by her three children: Tammy and Tony Brunette, of Green Bay, Gary and Carol Paider, of Kellnersville, Kathy and Heath Bohman, of Wisconsin Rapids, her loving grandchildren: Jacob (Emily) Brunette, Kaitlyn Brunette, Lucas Brunette, Meghan Sweetman, Kevin (Amanda) Sweetman, Ashley Paider, Joey Bohman, Evie Bohman, and her great-grandson: Tristan, one brother: Kevin Peterson, of Chicago, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Janice Peterson, Rosie and Lyle Bonlander, Tom and Linda Paider, Ron and Mary Paider, JoAnn and Bill Krueger, Steve and Patti Paider, Sandy and Dennis Duckett, Jerry Paider, her aunt Nancy Larsen, and is further survived by her dear friends: Jay Nitschke, Eduardo Narvaez, and many special nieces, nephews, and great friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 521 N. Eighth St. in Manitowoc, with the Reverend Rachel Hacker officiating, with burial to follow at a later date in the Knollwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Highway 310 in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 So. State St. in Mishicot. Visitation will continue after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her name.
"Thank you Jesus for this fun ride and the fact that you called me your own. I will now rest in your arms."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 22 to July 23, 2019