Lynn Sevcik
Two Rivers - Lynn Marie Sevcik, age 66, of Two Rivers, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Lynn was born in Milwaukee on July 20, 1953 to Thomas and Lorraine (Bruening) Kaczor. She graduated with the class of 1971 from James Madison High School in Milwaukee. On August 4, 1973, she married Robert J. Sevcik in Kewaunee. Bob preceded her in death on April 6, 2020. Throughout the years, Lynn worked for the Red Owl Store in Two Rivers, Firstar Bank of Two Rivers, and in the Registration Dept. at Aurora Medical Center. Lynn enjoyed reading, shopping, cooking, her flower garden, and especially enjoyed watching her grandson's sporting events.
She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Melissa (Phil) VanEss of Two Rivers; three grandsons: Tyler, Trent, and Carson; her brothers and sisters: Wayne (Lori) Kaczor of Florida, Kathy (Kevin) Kuehl of Kewaunee, Debbie (Mike) Bodart of Valders, and Dennis Kaczor of Lomira. She is further survived by seven brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Diane (Ray) Korinek of Park Falls, Yvonne Maccoux of Marinette, Don (Mary) Sevcik of Ashwaubenon, Dave (Ann) Sevcik of Green Bay, Gloria (Rodney) Cherney of Pilson, Sr. Patricia Sevcik of Manitowoc, and Ken (Mary) Sevcik of Green Bay; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lorraine Kaczor; her husband, Bob; her son, Nathan Sevcik; and father & mother-in-law, Simon and Rosalie Sevcik.
A memorial service for both Lynn and Bob will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. Dave Pleier will officiate at the service. Cremation has taken place.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Friday from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
