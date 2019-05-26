|
|
Lynne A. Wiese
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Lynne A. Wiese, age 76, of Two Rivers, died peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Lynne was born on September 21, 1942 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Harold (Red) Elfner. Lynne was a graduate of Two Rivers Washington High School with the class of 1960. On July 14, 1962 she married her high school sweetheart Dallas Wiese at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Dallas preceded her in death on August 22, 2017. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage.
Lynne was known as the "Kwik Trip Lady" in Two Rivers and was proud to be a 20+ year employee. The annual mystery guest Christmas parties were always a great time along with Lynne's famous snack bags filled with homemade chex mix and caramel corn. Christmas cookie baking weekends produced thousands of cookies and lots of laughs over the years. When she wasn't fishing, playing bingo, or at the "cottage" you would find Lynne with a good book in her hand. Lynne couldn't wait for the annual sister trips and always had a good story to tell. Following her children and grandchildren's activities was always a highlight along with watching college sports.
Survivors include: three daughters and sons-in-law: Kathy and Dave Sagehorn, Neenah, Ann and Dave Ross, Reeseville, Holly and James Meverden, Birnamwood; one son and daughter-in-law: C.J. and Nicole Wiese, Plymouth; 12 grandchildren: Corey and Jen Sagehorn, Dallas (Stephanie) Ross, Matthew (Kara) Ross, Ethan (Kassy) Ross, Lukas Ross, Elizabeth (Luke) Wollenberg, Tony (Diane) Cookle, Troy (Fiancé Gabrielle Anderson) Cookle, Austin (Beth) Wiese, Danielle Wiese, Savannah Wiese; six great-grandchildren: Dakoda Ross, Fynlie Ross, Kaeda and Elley Ross, Shelby Cookle, and Jameson Wollenberg; sisters: Sandy (Lee) Vanderbloemen, Two Rivers, Diane (Barry) Ayers, Morganton, NC, Susie (Gene) Zierer, Manitowoc, Jeanne (Doug) Wilson, Morganton, NC, Debbie (Ron) Rahn, Two Rivers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jim Wiese, Riverside, CA, Sandy (Bob) Peroutka, Two Rivers, Renee (Ron) Prausa, Two Rivers; special step-mother: Carol Elfner, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive.
In addition to her father and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother: Marc Elfner, son-in-law: Dan Block; mother-in-law and step-father-in-law: Harriet and Les Gauthier; and brother-in-law: Lee Wiese.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service for Lynne will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Paul Gleichner.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bellin Memorial Hospital ICU and 2 South Cardiac Floor; also to Dr. Gerndt, Kim, Kelly, Scott and team for all of the care and compassion given to Lynne and her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent in Lynne's name to the Lester Public Library, Two Rivers or to the .
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 26 to June 16, 2019