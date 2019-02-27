|
Lynne (Tom) Ryan
Manitowoc - Lynne (Tom) Ryan, age 79, a Manitowoc resident, died peacefully on Sunday evening, February 24, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Tom was born on April 14, 1939 in Valders, WI, son of the late Carolus (Charles) and Wilhelmina (Christel) Ryan. He was a graduate of Valders High School with the class of 1957. On May 8, 1965 he married the former Marjorie Hickmann at St. Gregory Catholic Church in St. Nazianz. Tom was employed with Spancrete for over 20 years. He then went into selling insurance and later retired from working at Vande Hey Brantmeier in Chilton. Tom was a longtime member on the village board for St. Nazianz and also was part of the St. Nazianz Fire Department. He was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Parish, was active in youth sports and enjoyed camping. Tom loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandson.
Survivors include his wife: Margie Ryan, Manitowoc; his children: John and Stacy Ryan, DePere, Kris (Annie) and Dennis Jacobs, Two Rivers, Mark and Carla Ryan, Las Vegas, Abby and Derek Jeske, Mishicot; five grandchildren: Chris and Laura Backhaus, Sydney Jacobs, Hope and Jayson Lefky, Taylor Jacobs and Ryan Jeske; one great grandson: Asher Backhaus; one brother: David Ryan; one sister: Jean Burkart; and in-laws: Roger and Diane Hickmann, Butch and Donna Hickmann, Judy and Danny Gosz, Elaine and Willie Zutz. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law: Charles (Huns) and Carmen Ryan; one sister and brother-in-law: Luanne and John Mellin; one sister-in-law: Mouie Ryan; one brother-in-law: Larry Burkart; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Ethel and Les Bubolz; and his mother-in-law: Verona Hickmann.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Anthony Ibekwe.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Tom's name.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center in the Changing Season's wing, Compassus Hospice and Lakeland Care District for their care and compassion shown towards Tom and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019