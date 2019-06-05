|
|
Mable O. Stechmesser
Two Rivers - Mable Stechmesser, age 95, current resident of Laurel Grove Assisted Living, Manitowoc, but longtime resident of Two Rivers, died peacefully Sunday morning, June 2, 2019, at Laurel Grove.
Mable was born June 18, 1923 in the town of Manitowoc to Edwin and Lucinda (Schuette) Pfefferkorn. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1940. On August 30, 1947, she married William H. Stechmesser at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mishicot. The couple was blessed with 54 years of marriage. William preceded her in death on November 4, 2001. Mable and William farmed in the town of Two Rivers for many years, and she later worked at Mirro Aluminum Co. until her retirement. After retiring, the couple enjoyed extensive traveling together. She also enjoyed old time music, fishing, and always the adventures of trying new restaurants. Mable was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church and worked as a volunteer at the Washington House in Two Rivers for many years.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Judy Stechmesser of Two Rivers; her daughter, Jean Sauer of Kellnersville; two grandchildren: Scott (Lisa) Stechmesser and Vicki (Art) Denis; and three great-grandchildren: Griffin and Karly Stechmesser and Dakota Denis. She is further survived by a brother, Orrin "Bud" Pfefferkorn of Illinois; one sister, Pearl Bruhn of Manitowoc; brother-in-law, Earl Stechmesser of Kiel; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Lucinda Pfefferkorn, her husband, William; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Emma Stechmesser; her son-in-law, Gary Sauer; one brother, Earl (Bette) Pfefferkorn; brother-in-law, Roger Bruhn and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Pfefferkorn.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Joel Stuebs, with burial in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Mable's family would like to thank the staff on the second floor of Laurel Grove for the care and compassion they gave our Mother while she was a resident.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 5, 2019