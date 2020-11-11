Madonna M. Wellner
Manitowoc - Madonna M. Wellner, age 69, of Manitowoc, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.
Madonna was born on November 12, 1950 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Robert M. and Carol (Mueller) Wellner. She attended Reedsville schools and graduated from Reedsville High School with the class of 1969. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. Madonna enjoyed sewing and walking her dog.
Survivors include her six brothers and two sisters-in-law: Robert (Shirley) Wellner, Jr., Mishicot, David Wellner, Manitowoc, Larry Wellner, Whitelaw, Stanley (Laura) Wellner, Brillion, Scott Wellner, Pulaski, Daniel Wellner and Vicki, Kellnersville; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Bonnie Wellner, Manitowoc, Lori (Steve) Ignera, Manitowoc, Sarah (Paul) Schwoerer, Cato, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister: Daisy Mae Wellner, one sister-in-law: Yvonne Wellner; and one nephew.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic private family graveside services were held at St. Michael Cemetery, Whitelaw. The Rev. Richard Klingeisen officiated.