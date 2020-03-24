|
Madonna "Dona" Shimon
Manitowoc - Madonna "Dona" Shimon, age 100, formerly of 5729 Homestead Road, Manitowoc, died March 20, 2020.
She was born July 8, 1919, to Henry and Barbara (Stoller) Hunsader. Dona attended the Alaska Grade School, Algoma High School, and Lincoln High School. She graduated from the Manitowoc County Teachers College in 1939 and from Silver Lake College in 1975. Dona taught at the Cato Falls School and Silver Lake Country School. She married Clarence "Pep" Shimon June 25, 1947. In 1959 she taught at Holy Innocents School, Manitowoc, and retired in 1990.
Dona is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law Gail and Jack Haag, and Joanne and Dan Jones; one son and daughter-in-law Don and Mary (Backhaus) Shimon; five grandchildren: Elizabeth Shimon, Paul (Jenny) Shimon, Jennifer (Brandon) Arndt, Kristine (Theron) May and Brenda Funaro; five great-grandchildren: Tegan and Petra Arndt, Carter and Kylie Shimon, and Wynston May; one sister Lenore (Charles) Christel; and sisters-in-law: Joyce Hunsader, Connie Hunsader, and Janice Hunsader.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Pep" Shimon, sisters and brothers Mabel (Leonard) Tienor, Mark (Margaret) Hunsader, Robert Hunsader, Dorothy (Florian) Zik, Ruth (Ken) Holsen, Jim Hunsader, Jeanne (Dick) Lewis, Paul Hunsader, sisters and brothers-in-law: Viola Shimon, Vic (Blanche) Shimon, Blanche (Clarence) Kornely, Ed (Irene) Shimon, Helen (Clarence) Connolly.
Funeral services and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020