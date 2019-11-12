|
Magdalene "Mutzie" Mabel Hartmann
New Holstein - Magdalene "Mutzie" Mabel (Schwartz) Hartmann, age 87, of New Holstein, passed away with her son and other family at her side on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein.
She was born January 18, 1932, in St. Nazianz to Charles & Lena (Fox) Schwartz. She attended St. Gregory Catholic School in St. Nazianz.
On June 20, 1970, she married George Hartmann at St. Gregory Catholic Church in St. Nazianz; he preceded her in death on February 3, 2005.
Mutzie had worked at the Salvatorian Center in New Holstein.
She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein and the Christian Women's Society.
Mutzie is survived by her son, Steven of New Holstein. She is further survived by brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George; three sisters, Isabelle (Erhard) Sukowaty, Verona Hickmann, and Irene (Harvey) Maurer; and her brother, Carl (Alice) Schwartz. She was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Mutzie will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Gregory's Catholic Cemetery in St. Nazianz.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at Holy Rosary Church on Friday, November 15th from 3:00 PM until 4:45 PM.
For additional details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019