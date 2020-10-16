Malinda F. Maas
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Malinda F. Maas, age 82, of Two Rivers, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her residence.
Malinda was born A pril 10, 1938 in Manitowoc county, daughter of the late Henry and Martha (Seidl) Maas. She had worked at Carron Net Company and Metal Ware, both of Two Rivers before her retirement. Malinda enjoyed collecting dolls and making Christmas stockings and crafts.
Survivors include one sister: Emma Nooker, Two Rivers; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Malinda was preceded in death by her parents, eight brothers and six sisters.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Lark Cemetery, Town of Morrison.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Mass family with funeral arrangements.