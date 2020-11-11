1/1
Mamie T. Glaeser
Mamie T. Glaeser

Manitowoc - Mamie T. Glaeser, age 88, a Florida resident, formerly of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Clay County, FL.

Mamie was born on May 8, 1932 in Ware County, Georgia, daughter of the late Henry O. and Lilla (Tillman) Taylor. She served in the U.S. Army for two years. On July 11, 1970 she married Dale L. Glaeser in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on September 3, 1999. Mamie had one daughter, Patricia, who also preceded her in death on May 2, 2011. Mamie worked for many years as a nurse's aide at Holy Family Hospital and St. Mary's Nursing Home, Manitowoc, until her retirement. She was also a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Manitowoc.

Survivors include two daughters: Kat (Hambone Riley) Midyette, Florida, Mindy (Jeff Brashears) Salamon, Georgia; two sons: James (Jen McDowell) Kasbohm, Virginia, Charles (Cesi) Kasbohm, New Mexico; and son in law David Kaufmann, Manitowoc; also numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; two sisters and one brother-in-law.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Pastor DeArmond from Redeemer Lutheran Church with entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth on Monday, November 16, 2020.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, Mamie requests that donations be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
