Marcella "Marcie" Kust Zahn
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Marcella "Marcie" Kust Zahn, age 93, of Two Rivers passed away Sunday morning, March 1, 2020 at her residence.
Marcella was born May 10, 1926 in Brussels, WI, daughter of the late George and Mary (Lukes) Kust. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the Class of 1943. Marcella was united in marriage to Edward L. Zahn on May 5, 1948 in Waukegan, IL. On May 28, 1948 their marriage was blessed by Fr. Stingel at St. Lukes Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Edward preceded her in death on August 20, 1996.
Marcella was employed as a bookkeeper at the Two Rivers Dairy, worked at Kresges, then at Mirro Aluminum Goods and then spent the last 25 years at Paragon Electric before retiring in 1988. She was a member of the St. Marks Catholic Church, was a Girl Scout leader for many years and later delivered Meals on Wheels. Marcella volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and TREP. She later became a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church (now St. Peter the Fisherman) and helped served funeral meals, the Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman, the Two Rivers Senior Center and a life member of the Auxiliary #1248.
Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law: Susan & Mark Ollendorf, Two Rivers; Sharon & Keith Druckrey, Abrams, WI; Sonia McClellan, Green Bay; one daughter-in-law: Gail Zahn, Two Rivers; eleven grandchildren: Rebecca Zahn, Heidi Koenig, Jill Hayes, Marie Giese, Kate Giese, Kalia (August) Rieck, twins Paul McClellan (friend Heather) and Edward McClellan (friend Tera Mae), Rick Zahn, Kelly Zahn (Terri Johnson), Mike Ollendorf (friend Becky Markvart); seventeen great grandchildren: Kyle (Tatum), Kassandra, Macyn, Samuel, Hannah, Abeus (Kirsten), Drake, Reis, Lucas, Alleia, Joey, Gavin, Storie, Jordan, Carter, Rylee, Finn; three great great grandchildren: Norah, Serenity & Romus; as well as many very special nieces and nephews who were very precious and loving to her and some very special friends. "Thank you all for being in my life and Thank You to my loving family who helped me through my handicapped years. A special "Thank You" to all my children and grand kids who made me feel "so loved". God Bless you all!"
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter Sandra Zahn, loving step-son Gary Zahn who was two years old when he came into my life, one granddaughter Jacki Giese, one son-in-law Robert McClellan, sisters and brothers-in-law: Marie Kust,, Helen Kust, Agnes & Eddie Tangen, Caroline & Aldrich Kubetz, Clarence & Dorothy Kust, Francis & Bernice Kust, Margaret & Elmer Machia, Paul & Lillian Klatt; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Herman & Augusta Zahn.
FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers at a later time.
The VISITATION will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Zahn family with funeral arrangements.
She was a beautiful, loving Mother who will be missed by her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020