Marcellus B. Vogel
Rural Manitowoc - Marcellus B. Vogel, age 90, of rural Manitowoc, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with his loving family at his side.
Marcellus was born on March 9, 1930 in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids, a twin son of the late Frank and Rose (Schuh) Vogel. He grew up in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids, attending local schools and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1948. Following high school, Marcellus entered the United States Army and returned to Manitowoc County following his honorable discharge. On June 28, 1958 he married the former JoAnn B. Sinkler at St. Mary's Catholic Church - Tisch Mills. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. The couple farmed in Manitowoc County all of their married lives. He passed on a passion for farming to his sons and grandchildren. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Whitelaw, Kupale-O'Connell VFW Post #6179 of Kellnersville and various Cooperatives in Manitowoc County. In the past Marcellus was active in the Manitowoc County Dartball League. He loved making wood and his John Deer tractors.
Survivors include his wife: JoAnn Vogel, rural Manitowoc; his five children: Guy (Kay) Vogel, Reedsville, Marcus (Anita) Vogel, rural Manitowoc, Kathy (David) Kotajarvi, Green Bay, June (Charlie) Klauck, Appleton, Julie (Tony) Hoerning, Menasha; eleven grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren with one great grandchild due in August: Brandon (April) Vogel, Vanessa (Greg) Vogel-Farley, Gabriel (Ashley) Vogel, Adrian (Matt) Schwahn, and their children: Cody, Dominic, Oliver, Thatcher, Carter, Emmett, and Annabelle, Nick (Jessica) Staudinger, Nichole (Matthew) Kiekhaefer, Angie (Christopher) Ansorge, Amanda (Matthew) Linsmeier, and their children: Haley, Megan, Mason, Amalee, Ethan, Adalyn, Ivy, Chloe, Braiden, Myles and Millee, Casey Klauck, Courtney (Tyler) Ebben, Cheyanne (Randy) Wellner, Tara (Mark) Gorte, Jonathan (Cathy) Schad and Andy Schnell; one sister: Mary Ann Zipperer, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law: Marion Vogel, Green Bay. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Rose Vogel; six brothers and four sisters-in-law: Hilary (Neva) Vogel, Raymond (Helen) Vogel, Stanley (Lorraine) Vogel, Frank Vogel, Marcus Vogel (twin brother), Conrad (Betty) Vogel; two sisters and three brothers-in-law: Cecelia (Clarence) Doleysh, Genrose (Walter) Krippner, and Victor Zipperer.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw. The Rev. Richard Klingeisen will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with Military Rites being accorded by Kupale-O'Connell VFW Post #6179 of Kellnersville at the church following the mass. Cremation will follow all services and burial of his cremated remains at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tisch Mills, at a later date.
Relatives and friends may call at St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.