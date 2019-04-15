Services
Manitowoc - Marcia Margenau, age 79, passed in peace on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family in Manitowoc, WI.

Marcia was born September 17, 1939 to Fred and Alice Duenkel, who greet her in heaven, along with her daughter, Michelle, and her brothers Robert and Ronald Weber. Marcia lived her life to the fullest, enjoying cooking, family gatherings and she had a special passion for golf. She liked playing Canasta and Sheepshead and spent many hours embroidering kitchen towels for those lucky enough to receive them. She was a warm and generous care-giver and an adorable, precious, and selfless woman to many of her loved ones. She will be remembered and celebrated as a person who lived her best life, amongst those who held her dear.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years: Arno H. Margenau; her children and their spouses: Tod & Marsi Ullman, Meleah Lavicka & Brian Richter, Randal Ullman, and Chad & Kari Ullman; her sister: Karen Frost; along with 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 15, 2019
