|
|
Margaret A. Hacker
Manitowoc - Margaret A. (Brady) Hacker, age 66, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her residence.
Margaret was born on June 18, 1952 in Sheboygan. She was the daughter of the late John and Alice O'Neil Brady. Margaret attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1970. She was employed at Holy Family Memorial Hospital as a switchboard operator and later in the bakery department at Copps Food Center. Margaret enjoyed gardening and decorating for the holidays. She was very proud of her Irish heritage.
She is survived by three children: Ted (Katie) Hacker, Manitowoc; Cassie (Chad) Braun, Cato; Jon (Tiffany) Hacker, Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Logan and Brayden Hacker, Nicole and Jack Braun, Emma, Melanie, and June Hacker; three sisters: Ellen (Ross) Gilbert, Waukesha; Maureen (Joe) Rugowski, Green Bay; Kathleen (Dean) Schneider, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Alice Brady; one son: Patrick Hacker; the father of her children: Todd R. Hacker.
Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Matthew Sauer. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. Following the memorial service there will be a reception at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back,
May the sun shine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields,
And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hands.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2019