Manitowoc - Margaret E. Salutz, age 91, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hannah Home in Manitowoc.

Marge was born on June 26, 1927 in Mauston to the late Michael and Mary (Casey) Kelly. She graduated from Mauston High School with the class of 1945. On August 30, 1952, Marge married John J. Salutz in Mauston. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1987. Marge spent her years in Belleville, MI raising her six most wonderful children and also working as an interior decorator. She then moved to Manitowoc in 1983 where she was employed with Associated Bank until her retirement in 2002. Marge enjoyed playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles, listening to Dean Martin, travelling to France, reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Survivors include Marge's two sons, Thomas (Jean Brunder) Salutz, Chicago, IL; and Michael (Mary) Salutz, Manitowoc; four daughters, Mary (Marc) Morigault, Mallemort, France; Kathleen (Woodrow) Vincenz, Ann Arbor, MI; Jane (Paul) McCreedy, Chicago, IL; and Kelly (Jim Buhler) Salutz, Minneapolis, MN; 16 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Fr. Daniel Kelly, Lisle, IL; also other relatives and friends. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary Kelly; husband, John; sister, Irene Dougherty; and brother, Frank Kelly.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated by Rev. Dave Pleier and Rev. Daniel Kelly with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Following the service, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Marge's name.

Marge's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Annette and her wonderful staff at Hannah Home, and also to Nikki of Homecare Health Services and Hospice for all the care and compassion they provided to Marge.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019
